Dissecting the Numbers for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares are up more than 24.71% this year and recently increased 2.31% or $0.34 to settle at $15.09. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), on the other hand, is up 12.26% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $17.85 and has returned 0.39% during the past week.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, UMPQ is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, UMPQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 59.76% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ). OII’s ROI is -7.40% while UMPQ has a ROI of 14.90%. The interpretation is that UMPQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than OII’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. OII’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, UMPQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, OII’s free cash flow was -0.88% while UMPQ converted -2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OII is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OII’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 0.34 for UMPQ. OII is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

OII trades at a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 0.77, compared to a forward P/E of 12.52, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 3.49 for UMPQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. OII is currently priced at a -12.01% to its one-year price target of 17.15. Comparatively, UMPQ is -1.38% relative to its price target of 18.10. This suggests that OII is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. OII has a beta of 2.20 and UMPQ’s beta is 1.10. UMPQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OII has a short ratio of 2.33 compared to a short interest of 2.42 for UMPQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OII.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OII has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, OII is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, OII is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OII has better sentiment signals based on short interest.