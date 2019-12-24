Dissecting the Numbers for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares are up more than 25.42% this year and recently increased 2.58% or $0.66 to settle at $26.25. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), on the other hand, is up 39.31% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $151.24 and has returned 2.26% during the past week.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NS to grow earnings at a 49.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MAR is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, NS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.99% for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). NS’s ROI is 9.30% while MAR has a ROI of 16.30%. The interpretation is that MAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than NS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.89. Comparatively, MAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, NS’s free cash flow was -4.89% while MAR converted 0.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NS has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 0.50 for MAR. This means that MAR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.32 versus a D/E of 12.86 for MAR. MAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NS trades at a forward P/E of 16.53, a P/B of 2.79, and a P/S of 1.79, compared to a forward P/E of 23.20, a P/B of 59.54, and a P/S of 2.35 for MAR. NS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NS is currently priced at a -10.65% to its one-year price target of 29.38. Comparatively, MAR is 8.67% relative to its price target of 139.18. This suggests that NS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NS has a beta of 1.59 and MAR’s beta is 1.30. MAR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NS has a short ratio of 6.91 compared to a short interest of 4.97 for MAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MAR.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) beats NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, NS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MAR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.