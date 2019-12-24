Dissecting the Numbers for NII Holdings, Inc. (NIHD) and Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) shares are down more than -51.02% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.01 to settle at $2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), on the other hand, is down -34.21% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $20.90 and has returned 5.56% during the past week.

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, SIG is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, SIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 0.56% for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG). NIHD’s ROI is 504.40% while SIG has a ROI of -32.10%. The interpretation is that NIHD’s business generates a higher return on investment than SIG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NIHD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, SIG’s free cash flow per share was -2.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, NIHD’s free cash flow was -0% while SIG converted -1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NIHD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NIHD has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.10 for SIG. This means that SIG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NIHD trades at a P/S of 1.58, compared to a forward P/E of 6.88, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 0.18 for SIG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NIHD is currently priced at a 72.8% to its one-year price target of 1.25. Comparatively, SIG is 22.94% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that SIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NIHD has a beta of 0.07 and SIG’s beta is 1.07. NIHD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NIHD has a short ratio of 4.56 compared to a short interest of 8.33 for SIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NIHD.

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) beats Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NIHD generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NIHD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, NIHD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.