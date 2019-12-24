Dissecting the Numbers for MRC Global Inc. (MRC) and Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares are up more than 13.82% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.05 to settle at $13.92. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), on the other hand, is up 27.55% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $21.02 and has returned -0.10% during the past week.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MRC to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SBRA is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, MRC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 55.46% for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA). MRC’s ROI is 7.40% while SBRA has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that MRC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBRA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRC’s free cash flow was 0% while SBRA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MRC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.93 versus a D/E of 0.79 for SBRA. MRC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MRC trades at a forward P/E of 18.27, a P/B of 1.72, and a P/S of 0.29, compared to a forward P/E of 24.79, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 6.56 for SBRA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MRC is currently priced at a -13% to its one-year price target of 16.00. Comparatively, SBRA is -5.44% relative to its price target of 22.23. This suggests that MRC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MRC has a beta of 2.10 and SBRA’s beta is 0.78. SBRA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MRC has a short ratio of 3.77 compared to a short interest of 2.71 for SBRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBRA.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) beats Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MRC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MRC is more undervalued relative to its price target.