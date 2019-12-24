Dissecting the Numbers for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares are up more than 40.84% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.11 to settle at $112.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), on the other hand, is up 60.50% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $60.94 and has returned 0.30% during the past week.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) are the two most active stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MMC to grow earnings at a 9.06% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has an EBITDA margin of 19.91%. This suggests that MMC underlying business is more profitable MMC’s ROI is 16.40% while TNDM has a ROI of -38.10%. The interpretation is that MMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than TNDM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.52. Comparatively, TNDM’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, MMC’s free cash flow was 5.13% while TNDM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MMC has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.50 for TNDM. This means that TNDM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.65 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TNDM. MMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MMC trades at a forward P/E of 22.02, a P/B of 7.46, and a P/S of 3.52, compared to a forward P/E of 1846.67, a P/B of 21.46, and a P/S of 10.82 for TNDM. MMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MMC is currently priced at a 3.87% to its one-year price target of 108.13. Comparatively, TNDM is -22.04% relative to its price target of 78.17. This suggests that TNDM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MMC has a beta of 0.74 and TNDM’s beta is 0.16. TNDM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MMC has a short ratio of 3.62 compared to a short interest of 3.82 for TNDM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MMC.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) beats Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MMC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MMC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.