Dissecting the Numbers for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) and Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) shares are up more than 31.63% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.28 to settle at $82.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK), on the other hand, is up 73.01% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $71.92 and has returned 0.25% during the past week.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) and Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KRC to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CCK is expected to grow at a 4.92% annual rate. All else equal, KRC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.36% for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK). KRC’s ROI is 2.50% while CCK has a ROI of 9.00%. The interpretation is that CCK’s business generates a higher return on investment than KRC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KRC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.81. Comparatively, CCK’s free cash flow per share was +2.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, KRC’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CCK converted 3.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CCK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KRC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78 versus a D/E of 5.11 for CCK. CCK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KRC trades at a forward P/E of 45.11, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 10.82, compared to a forward P/E of 13.01, a P/B of 5.95, and a P/S of 0.83 for CCK. KRC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KRC is currently priced at a -7.07% to its one-year price target of 89.07. Comparatively, CCK is -9.44% relative to its price target of 79.42. This suggests that CCK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KRC has a beta of 0.74 and CCK’s beta is 1.54. KRC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KRC has a short ratio of 5.64 compared to a short interest of 2.42 for CCK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCK.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) beats Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCK is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CCK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CCK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CCK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.