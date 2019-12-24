Dissecting the Numbers for Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) and SVMK Inc. (SVMK)

Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) shares are down more than -24.76% this year and recently decreased -0.85% or -$0.02 to settle at $2.34. SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), on the other hand, is up 46.21% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $17.94 and has returned 1.76% during the past week.

Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) are the two most active stocks in the Technical Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GRAM to grow earnings at a 4.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SVMK is expected to grow at a -9.46% annual rate. All else equal, GRAM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 70.82% for SVMK Inc. (SVMK). GRAM’s ROI is 5.40% while SVMK has a ROI of -23.90%. The interpretation is that GRAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than SVMK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GRAM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, SVMK’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, GRAM’s free cash flow was 0.59% while SVMK converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GRAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GRAM has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.80 for SVMK. This means that GRAM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GRAM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.73 for SVMK. SVMK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GRAM trades at a forward P/E of 6.06, a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a P/B of 8.08, and a P/S of 8.18 for SVMK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GRAM is currently priced at a -84.44% to its one-year price target of 15.04. Comparatively, SVMK is -17.06% relative to its price target of 21.63. This suggests that GRAM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GRAM has a short ratio of 1.50 compared to a short interest of 4.75 for SVMK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GRAM.

Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) beats SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GRAM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GRAM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, GRAM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GRAM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.