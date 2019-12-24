Dissecting the Numbers for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares are up more than 35.39% this year and recently decreased -1.05% or -$0.56 to settle at $52.72. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), on the other hand, is up 65.15% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $17.01 and has returned 32.68% during the past week.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GIS to grow earnings at a 5.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PRTA is expected to grow at a -6.99% annual rate. All else equal, GIS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has an EBITDA margin of 21.24%. This suggests that GIS underlying business is more profitable GIS’s ROI is 10.30% while PRTA has a ROI of -48.80%. The interpretation is that GIS’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRTA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.81. Comparatively, PRTA’s free cash flow per share was -0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, GIS’s free cash flow was 2.91% while PRTA converted -0.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GIS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GIS has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 12.90 for PRTA. This means that PRTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.79 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PRTA. GIS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GIS trades at a forward P/E of 15.36, a P/B of 4.15, and a P/S of 1.90, compared to a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 686.78 for PRTA. GIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GIS is currently priced at a -4.96% to its one-year price target of 55.47. Comparatively, PRTA is 17.31% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that GIS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GIS has a beta of 0.70 and PRTA’s beta is 2.27. GIS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GIS has a short ratio of 5.24 compared to a short interest of 8.95 for PRTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GIS.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) beats Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GIS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. GIS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GIS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.