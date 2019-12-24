Dissecting the Numbers for Dollar General Corporation (DG) and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares are up more than 44.99% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.29 to settle at $156.71. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), on the other hand, is down -56.25% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $15.20 and has returned -1.62% during the past week.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DG to grow earnings at a 10.83% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Dollar General Corporation (DG) has an EBITDA margin of 9.28%. This suggests that DG underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, ATRA’s free cash flow per share was -0.98.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DG has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 9.60 for ATRA. This means that ATRA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ATRA. DG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DG trades at a forward P/E of 21.12, a P/B of 6.03, and a P/S of 1.47, compared to a P/B of 2.62, for ATRA. DG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DG is currently priced at a -9.31% to its one-year price target of 172.79. Comparatively, ATRA is -47.82% relative to its price target of 29.13. This suggests that ATRA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DG has a beta of 0.51 and ATRA’s beta is 2.03. DG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DG has a short ratio of 2.22 compared to a short interest of 15.46 for ATRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DG.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) beats Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. DG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, DG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.