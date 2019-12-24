Dissecting the Numbers for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), on the other hand, is up 13.65% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $94.51 and has returned 0.92% during the past week.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CPRI to grow earnings at a 4.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LYB is expected to grow at a 2.95% annual rate. All else equal, CPRI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.27% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). CPRI’s ROI is 13.10% while LYB has a ROI of 23.50%. The interpretation is that LYB’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPRI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPRI’s free cash flow was 0% while LYB converted 1.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LYB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CPRI has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.30 for LYB. This means that LYB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPRI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.00 versus a D/E of 1.53 for LYB. LYB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPRI trades at a forward P/E of 7.18, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 1.04, compared to a forward P/E of 8.24, a P/B of 4.04, and a P/S of 0.90 for LYB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CPRI is currently priced at a -14.92% to its one-year price target of 44.57. Comparatively, LYB is -7.51% relative to its price target of 102.18. This suggests that CPRI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CPRI has a beta of 0.88 and LYB’s beta is 1.40. CPRI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CPRI has a short ratio of 4.94 compared to a short interest of 2.74 for LYB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LYB.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) beats Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LYB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, LYB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.