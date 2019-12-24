Dissecting the Numbers for Box, Inc. (BOX) and Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares are up more than 3.02% this year and recently decreased -0.80% or -$0.14 to settle at $17.39. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), on the other hand, is up 11.36% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $53.62 and has returned 1.15% during the past week.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BOX to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 24% for Ryder System, Inc. (R). BOX’s ROI is -93.30% while R has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that R’s business generates a higher return on investment than BOX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BOX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, R’s free cash flow per share was -4.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, BOX’s free cash flow was 0% while R converted -2.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BOX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BOX has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.60 for R. This means that BOX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BOX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.26 versus a D/E of 3.13 for R. BOX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BOX trades at a forward P/E of 59.76, a P/B of 124.21, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a forward P/E of 20.67, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.31 for R. BOX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BOX is currently priced at a -2.3% to its one-year price target of 17.80. Comparatively, R is -0.7% relative to its price target of 54.00. This suggests that BOX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BOX has a beta of 1.40 and R’s beta is 1.84. BOX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BOX has a short ratio of 4.68 compared to a short interest of 3.42 for R. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for R.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) beats Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. R is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, R is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, R has better sentiment signals based on short interest.