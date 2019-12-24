Dissecting the Numbers for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) shares are up more than 18.65% this year and recently increased 1.67% or $0.42 to settle at $25.51. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), on the other hand, is down -64.12% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.08 and has returned 12.50% during the past week.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) and T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) are the two most active stocks in the Technical Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BKR to grow earnings at a 34.69% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has an EBITDA margin of 12.53%. This suggests that BKR underlying business is more profitable BKR’s ROI is 0.80% while TTOO has a ROI of -83.80%. The interpretation is that BKR’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTOO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BKR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, TTOO’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, BKR’s free cash flow was -0.09% while TTOO converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BKR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BKR has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.40 for TTOO. This means that BKR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BKR trades at a forward P/E of 19.95, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a P/S of 7.67 for TTOO. BKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BKR is currently priced at a -10.87% to its one-year price target of 28.62. Comparatively, TTOO is -83.15% relative to its price target of 6.41. This suggests that TTOO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BKR has a beta of 1.01 and TTOO’s beta is 0.98. TTOO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BKR has a short ratio of 3.14 compared to a short interest of 6.69 for TTOO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BKR.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) beats T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BKR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, BKR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.