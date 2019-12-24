Dissecting the Numbers for Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares are up more than 25.66% this year and recently increased 1.28% or $0.23 to settle at $18.22. Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), on the other hand, is up 9.03% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $9.54 and has returned 6.71% during the past week.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AVTR to grow earnings at a 27.97% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BRY is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, AVTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. AVTR’s ROI is 12.10% while BRY has a ROI of 13.10%. The interpretation is that BRY’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVTR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AVTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, BRY’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVTR’s free cash flow was 0.28% while BRY converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AVTR has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 0.90 for BRY. This means that AVTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.79 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BRY. AVTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVTR trades at a forward P/E of 23.33, a P/B of 7.69, and a P/S of 1.72, compared to a forward P/E of 7.63, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 1.10 for BRY. AVTR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AVTR is currently priced at a -11.77% to its one-year price target of 20.65. Comparatively, BRY is -12.8% relative to its price target of 10.94. This suggests that BRY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AVTR has a short ratio of 2.87 compared to a short interest of 1.91 for BRY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRY.

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) beats Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BRY is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BRY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BRY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BRY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.