Dissecting the Numbers for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares are up more than 13.46% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.07 to settle at $16.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), on the other hand, is down -56.56% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $3.71 and has returned -44.25% during the past week.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, ADMS is expected to grow at a 39.30% annual rate. All else equal, ADMS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) has an EBITDA margin of 33.89%. This suggests that APLE underlying business is more profitable APLE’s ROI is 5.30% while ADMS has a ROI of -55.00%. The interpretation is that APLE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADMS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. APLE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, ADMS’s free cash flow per share was -0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, APLE’s free cash flow was 3.7% while ADMS converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APLE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

APLE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 6.35 for ADMS. ADMS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

APLE trades at a forward P/E of 21.57, a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 2.84, compared to a P/B of 5.23, and a P/S of 1.99 for ADMS. APLE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. APLE is currently priced at a -6.2% to its one-year price target of 17.25. Comparatively, ADMS is -68.64% relative to its price target of 11.83. This suggests that ADMS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. APLE has a beta of 0.81 and ADMS’s beta is 1.73. APLE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. APLE has a short ratio of 7.90 compared to a short interest of 3.85 for ADMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADMS.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. APLE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.