Dissecting the Numbers for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares are up more than 92.79% this year and recently decreased -1.95% or -$0.94 to settle at $47.31. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), on the other hand, is up 52.09% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $21.81 and has returned 5.36% during the past week.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) and Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Investments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect APO to grow earnings at a 11.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CSIQ is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, CSIQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.25% for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). APO’s ROI is 3.40% while CSIQ has a ROI of 8.90%. The interpretation is that CSIQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than APO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. APO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.46. Comparatively, CSIQ’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, APO’s free cash flow was 29.74% while CSIQ converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

APO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.63 versus a D/E of 1.75 for CSIQ. APO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

APO trades at a forward P/E of 16.41, a P/B of 8.05, and a P/S of 5.47, compared to a forward P/E of 7.25, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 0.40 for CSIQ. APO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. APO is currently priced at a -3.07% to its one-year price target of 48.81. Comparatively, CSIQ is -9.84% relative to its price target of 24.19. This suggests that CSIQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. APO has a beta of 1.50 and CSIQ’s beta is 2.08. APO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. APO has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 3.82 for CSIQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APO.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) beats Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSIQ is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CSIQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CSIQ is more undervalued relative to its price target.