Dissecting the Numbers for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) and PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares are up more than 26.28% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.68 to settle at $85.19. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), on the other hand, is up 29.58% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $132.47 and has returned -0.41% during the past week.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) and PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect A to grow earnings at a 9.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PPG is expected to grow at a 8.31% annual rate. All else equal, A’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.8% for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). A’s ROI is 15.30% while PPG has a ROI of 14.20%. The interpretation is that A’s business generates a higher return on investment than PPG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. A’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.74. Comparatively, PPG’s free cash flow per share was +2.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, A’s free cash flow was 4.44% while PPG converted 3.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, A is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. A has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.50 for PPG. This means that A can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. A’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 1.05 for PPG. PPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

A trades at a forward P/E of 22.44, a P/B of 5.52, and a P/S of 5.07, compared to a forward P/E of 19.28, a P/B of 5.99, and a P/S of 2.07 for PPG. A is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. A is currently priced at a -1.18% to its one-year price target of 86.21. Comparatively, PPG is -0.56% relative to its price target of 133.22. This suggests that A is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. A has a beta of 1.43 and PPG’s beta is 1.24. PPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. A has a short ratio of 3.06 compared to a short interest of 4.80 for PPG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for A.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) beats PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. A is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. A is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, A has better sentiment signals based on short interest.