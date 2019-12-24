Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) vs. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares are up more than 114.78% this year and recently decreased -1.37% or -$0.32 to settle at $22.96. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), on the other hand, is up 3.42% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $26.58 and has returned 34.51% during the past week.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, REGI is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, REGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.87% for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI). DRNA’s ROI is -45.00% while REGI has a ROI of 32.80%. The interpretation is that REGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRNA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DRNA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.48. Comparatively, REGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRNA’s free cash flow was -0.53% while REGI converted -0.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, REGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DRNA has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.40 for REGI. This means that DRNA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DRNA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.33 for REGI. REGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DRNA trades at a P/B of 11.65, and a P/S of 95.62, compared to a forward P/E of 13.40, a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 0.49 for REGI. DRNA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DRNA is currently priced at a -25.33% to its one-year price target of 30.75. Comparatively, REGI is -7.71% relative to its price target of 28.80. This suggests that DRNA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DRNA has a beta of 2.44 and REGI’s beta is 1.31. REGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DRNA has a short ratio of 4.22 compared to a short interest of 7.51 for REGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRNA.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. REGI higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, REGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,