Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) vs. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Which is the Better Investment?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares are down more than -35.91% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$0.07 to settle at $15.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), on the other hand, is down -0.47% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $84.75 and has returned 5.71% during the past week.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DBI to grow earnings at a 14.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.91% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). DBI’s ROI is 3.00% while BMRN has a ROI of -1.50%. The interpretation is that DBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than BMRN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, BMRN’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBI’s free cash flow was 1.44% while BMRN converted 2.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BMRN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DBI has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 3.80 for BMRN. This means that BMRN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 0.28 for BMRN. DBI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DBI trades at a forward P/E of 8.79, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 0.32, compared to a forward P/E of 516.77, a P/B of 4.94, and a P/S of 9.52 for BMRN. DBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DBI is currently priced at a -12.73% to its one-year price target of 18.14. Comparatively, BMRN is -26.3% relative to its price target of 115.00. This suggests that BMRN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DBI has a beta of 1.15 and BMRN’s beta is 1.32. DBI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DBI has a short ratio of 6.87 compared to a short interest of 5.20 for BMRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BMRN.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DBI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, DBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,