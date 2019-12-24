Deciding Between HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and At BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) For Next Investment

The shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation have decreased by more than -30.52% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.70% or -$0.03 and now trades at $1.73. The shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), has jumped by 50.78% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $41.54 and have been able to report a change of 13.81% over the past one week.

The stock of HighPoint Resources Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HPR has an EBITDA margin of 103.38%, this implies that the underlying business of HPR is more profitable. These figures suggest that HPR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of BBIO.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HPR is 0.60 and that of BBIO is 14.00. This implies that it is easier for HPR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than BBIO. The debt ratio of HPR is 0.70 compared to 0.16 for BBIO. HPR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than BBIO.

HPR currently trades at a P/B of 0.32, and a P/S of 0.81 while BBIO trades at a P/B of 10.57, and a P/S of 169.84. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HPR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HPR is currently at a -50% to its one-year price target of 3.46. Looking at its rival pricing, BBIO is at a -1.1% relative to its price target of 42.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HPR is given a 2.60 while 1.70 placed for BBIO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HPR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HPR is 20.68 while that of BBIO is just 7.84. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BBIO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of HighPoint Resources Corporation defeats that of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. when the two are compared, with HPR taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. HPR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, HPR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for HPR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.