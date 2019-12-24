Deciding Between Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) and At Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) For Next Investment

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. have increased by more than 22.97% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.77% or -$0.17 and now trades at $22.00. The shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR), has jumped by 15.19% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $32.76 and have been able to report a change of 1.52% over the past one week.

The stock of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that BLMN will grow it’s earning at a 5.96% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to HR which will have a positive growth at a 10.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of HR implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BLMN has an EBITDA margin of 9.41%, this implies that the underlying business of HR is more profitable. The ROI of BLMN is 13.50% while that of HR is 2.60%. These figures suggest that BLMN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of HR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, BLMN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.08.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of BLMN is 7.76 compared to 0.81 for HR. BLMN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HR.

BLMN currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.82, a P/B of 13.25, and a P/S of 0.47 while HR trades at a forward P/E of 137.07, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 9.52. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BLMN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BLMN is currently at a -7.8% to its one-year price target of 23.86. Looking at its rival pricing, HR is at a -4.93% relative to its price target of 34.46.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), BLMN is given a 2.20 while 2.50 placed for HR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BLMN is 2.90 while that of HR is just 2.61. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. defeats that of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated when the two are compared, with BLMN taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. BLMN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, BLMN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for BLMN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.