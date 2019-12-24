Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) vs. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI): Breaking Down the Waste Management Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares are up more than 44.54% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.13 to settle at $27.81. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI), on the other hand, is down -19.06% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $5.86 and has returned 5.97% during the past week.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DAR to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has an EBITDA margin of 16.24%. This suggests that DAR underlying business is more profitable DAR’s ROI is 1.20% while AI has a ROI of -2.30%. The interpretation is that DAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than AI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, AI’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, DAR’s free cash flow was 0.92% while AI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DAR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 13.92 for AI. AI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DAR trades at a forward P/E of 29.94, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 1.36, compared to a forward P/E of 6.64, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 5.07 for AI. DAR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DAR is currently priced at a 4.12% to its one-year price target of 26.71. Comparatively, AI is 1.91% relative to its price target of 5.75. This suggests that AI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DAR has a beta of 1.28 and AI’s beta is 1.10. AI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DAR has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 5.16 for AI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAR.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) beats Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DAR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, DAR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.