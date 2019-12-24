Dana Incorporated (DAN) vs. Funko, Inc. (FNKO): Which is the Better Investment?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares are up more than 34.78% this year and recently decreased -0.38% or -$0.07 to settle at $18.37. Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO), on the other hand, is up 25.17% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $16.46 and has returned 8.43% during the past week.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) and Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DAN to grow earnings at a 3.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FNKO is expected to grow at a 1.80% annual rate. All else equal, DAN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.61% for Funko, Inc. (FNKO). DAN’s ROI is 16.00% while FNKO has a ROI of 13.50%. The interpretation is that DAN’s business generates a higher return on investment than FNKO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.75. Comparatively, FNKO’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, DAN’s free cash flow was 1.33% while FNKO converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DAN has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.70 for FNKO. This means that FNKO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.38 versus a D/E of 1.06 for FNKO. DAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DAN trades at a forward P/E of 6.03, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a forward P/E of 11.57, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 1.00 for FNKO. DAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DAN is currently priced at a -5.31% to its one-year price target of 19.40. Comparatively, FNKO is -37.22% relative to its price target of 26.22. This suggests that FNKO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DAN has a short ratio of 3.29 compared to a short interest of 5.66 for FNKO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAN.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) beats Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DAN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DAN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.