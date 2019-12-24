CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) vs. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares are down more than -75.22% this year and recently increased 3.17% or $0.06 to settle at $1.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), on the other hand, is up 168.32% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $94.18 and has returned 1.50% during the past week.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, SEDG is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, SEDG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.96% for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CBAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, SEDG’s free cash flow per share was +1.00.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CBAY has a current ratio of 13.10 compared to 2.50 for SEDG. This means that CBAY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CBAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.03 for SEDG. SEDG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CBAY trades at a P/B of 0.63, compared to a forward P/E of 20.03, a P/B of 6.20, and a P/S of 3.56 for SEDG. CBAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CBAY is currently priced at a -15.58% to its one-year price target of 2.31. Comparatively, SEDG is 1.52% relative to its price target of 92.77. This suggests that CBAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CBAY has a beta of 1.10 and SEDG’s beta is 0.04. SEDG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CBAY has a short ratio of 3.27 compared to a short interest of 5.26 for SEDG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CBAY.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) beats SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CBAY higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CBAY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CBAY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.