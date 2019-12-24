Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) vs. KEMET Corporation (KEM): Breaking Down the Diversified Communication Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) shares are up more than 29.41% this year and recently decreased -1.00% or -$1.42 to settle at $140.58. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), on the other hand, is up 50.86% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $26.46 and has returned -0.53% during the past week.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CCI to grow earnings at a 21.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KEM is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, CCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.66% for KEMET Corporation (KEM). CCI’s ROI is 4.60% while KEM has a ROI of 25.70%. The interpretation is that KEM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.90. Comparatively, KEM’s free cash flow per share was -0.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCI’s free cash flow was -6.9% while KEM converted -1.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KEM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CCI has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.20 for KEM. This means that KEM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CCI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.58 versus a D/E of 0.47 for KEM. CCI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CCI trades at a forward P/E of 58.00, a P/B of 5.16, and a P/S of 10.02, compared to a forward P/E of 13.45, a P/B of 2.38, and a P/S of 1.12 for KEM. CCI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CCI is currently priced at a -1.05% to its one-year price target of 142.07. Comparatively, KEM is 4.17% relative to its price target of 25.40. This suggests that CCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CCI has a beta of 0.26 and KEM’s beta is 2.66. CCI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CCI has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 5.04 for KEM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCI.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) beats Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KEM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KEM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,