CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) vs. Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Comparing the Security Software & Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down more than -14.67% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.02 to settle at $49.49. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), on the other hand, is up 27.53% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $106.60 and has returned -1.33% during the past week.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are the two most active stocks in the Security Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CRWD to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NTRS is expected to grow at a 4.73% annual rate. All else equal, CRWD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 49.07% for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). CRWD’s ROI is 28.30% while NTRS has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that CRWD’s business generates a higher return on investment than NTRS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CRWD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, NTRS’s free cash flow per share was +1.96. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRWD’s free cash flow was 0% while NTRS converted 6.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NTRS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CRWD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 11.03 for NTRS. NTRS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CRWD trades at a P/B of 14.10, and a P/S of 24.81, compared to a forward P/E of 15.06, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 3.43 for NTRS. CRWD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CRWD is currently priced at a -36.55% to its one-year price target of 78.00. Comparatively, NTRS is -2.26% relative to its price target of 109.06. This suggests that CRWD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CRWD has a short ratio of 3.03 compared to a short interest of 4.42 for NTRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRWD.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) beats Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRWD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CRWD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CRWD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.