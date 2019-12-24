Critical Comparison: YY Inc. (YY) vs. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares are down more than -5.81% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.18 to settle at $56.38. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), on the other hand, is up 25.16% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $57.66 and has returned -0.81% during the past week.

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect YY to grow earnings at a 0.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NVO is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, NVO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. YY’s ROI is 11.70% while NVO has a ROI of 73.10%. The interpretation is that NVO’s business generates a higher return on investment than YY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, YY’s free cash flow was 0% while NVO converted 42.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. YY has a current ratio of 4.40 compared to 1.00 for NVO. This means that YY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 0.08 for NVO. YY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YY trades at a forward P/E of 11.02, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 1.41, compared to a forward P/E of 21.49, a P/B of 17.32, and a P/S of 5.97 for NVO. YY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. YY is currently priced at a -31.34% to its one-year price target of 82.11. Comparatively, NVO is -8.08% relative to its price target of 62.73. This suggests that YY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. YY has a beta of 1.17 and NVO’s beta is 0.60. NVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. YY has a short ratio of 3.46 compared to a short interest of 3.48 for NVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YY.

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) beats Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YY higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, YY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, YY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, YY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.