Critical Comparison: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) vs. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) shares are up more than 32.08% this year and recently decreased -1.48% or -$1.37 to settle at $91.48. Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN), on the other hand, is down -13.84% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $0.40 and has returned -2.25% during the past week.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect WEC to grow earnings at a 6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) has an EBITDA margin of 33.44%. This suggests that WEC underlying business is more profitable WEC’s ROI is 6.00% while DNN has a ROI of -12.00%. The interpretation is that WEC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DNN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WEC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.92. Comparatively, DNN’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, WEC’s free cash flow was -3.78% while DNN converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DNN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WEC has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.30 for DNN. This means that DNN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WEC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.23 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DNN. WEC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WEC trades at a forward P/E of 24.45, a P/B of 2.87, and a P/S of 3.77, compared to a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 20.50 for DNN. WEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WEC is currently priced at a 1.17% to its one-year price target of 90.42. Comparatively, DNN is -63.64% relative to its price target of 1.10. This suggests that DNN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WEC has a beta of -0.01 and DNN’s beta is 1.20. WEC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WEC has a short ratio of 6.75 compared to a short interest of 27.61 for DNN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WEC.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) beats WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DNN is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DNN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, DNN is more undervalued relative to its price target.