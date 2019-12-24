Critical Comparison: Upwork Inc. (UPWK) vs. Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares are down more than -42.35% this year and recently decreased -1.51% or -$0.16 to settle at $10.44. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), on the other hand, is up 12.22% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $15.06 and has returned 1.69% during the past week.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect UPWK to grow earnings at a -0.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVA is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CVA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 22.28% for Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA). UPWK’s ROI is -4.40% while CVA has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that CVA’s business generates a higher return on investment than UPWK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. UPWK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, CVA’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, UPWK’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CVA converted -1.83% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UPWK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. UPWK has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.40 for CVA. This means that UPWK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UPWK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 6.92 for CVA. CVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UPWK trades at a P/B of 4.42, and a P/S of 4.07, compared to a P/B of 5.23, and a P/S of 1.05 for CVA. UPWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UPWK is currently priced at a -46.63% to its one-year price target of 19.56. Comparatively, CVA is -13.94% relative to its price target of 17.50. This suggests that UPWK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UPWK has a short ratio of 3.96 compared to a short interest of 3.83 for CVA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVA.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) beats Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UPWK has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. UPWK is more undervalued relative to its price target.