Critical Comparison: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) vs. Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares are up more than 46.58% this year and recently increased 0.40% or $1.32 to settle at $328.04. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), on the other hand, is up 4.35% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $71.68 and has returned -0.24% during the past week.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TMO to grow earnings at a 11.37% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CMA is expected to grow at a 3.60% annual rate. All else equal, TMO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 64.38% for Comerica Incorporated (CMA). TMO’s ROI is 7.70% while CMA has a ROI of 20.10%. The interpretation is that CMA’s business generates a higher return on investment than TMO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, TMO’s free cash flow was 3.36% while CMA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TMO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 0.49 for CMA. TMO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TMO trades at a forward P/E of 24.12, a P/B of 4.48, and a P/S of 5.22, compared to a forward P/E of 10.16, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 3.61 for CMA. TMO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TMO is currently priced at a 1.21% to its one-year price target of 324.13. Comparatively, CMA is 2.94% relative to its price target of 69.63. This suggests that TMO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TMO has a beta of 1.12 and CMA’s beta is 1.57. TMO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TMO has a short ratio of 2.60 compared to a short interest of 2.16 for CMA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMA.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) beats Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CMA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CMA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CMA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.