Critical Comparison: Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) vs. Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) shares are up more than 243.22% this year and recently increased 1.08% or $0.1 to settle at $9.37. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), on the other hand, is up 75.74% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.78 and has returned 2.36% during the past week.

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TLRA to grow earnings at a 19.45% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.18% for Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS). TLRA’s ROI is -20.40% while ATRS has a ROI of -25.90%. The interpretation is that TLRA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATRS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TLRA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, ATRS’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, TLRA’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ATRS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TLRA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TLRA has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.90 for ATRS. This means that ATRS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TLRA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.91 for ATRS. ATRS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TLRA trades at a P/B of 7.68, and a P/S of 6.35, compared to a forward P/E of 32.74, a P/B of 17.70, and a P/S of 7.55 for ATRS. TLRA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TLRA is currently priced at a -9.9% to its one-year price target of 10.40. Comparatively, ATRS is -25.78% relative to its price target of 6.44. This suggests that ATRS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TLRA has a beta of 1.64 and ATRS’s beta is 0.93. ATRS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TLRA has a short ratio of 3.34 compared to a short interest of 2.11 for ATRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATRS.

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) beats Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TLRA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TLRA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,