Critical Comparison: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) vs. YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are up more than 103.25% this year and recently decreased -1.82% or -$2.13 to settle at $115.16. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), on the other hand, is up 131.20% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $34.31 and has returned 4.92% during the past week.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SGEN to grow earnings at a 23.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YETI is expected to grow at a 11.50% annual rate. All else equal, SGEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. SGEN’s ROI is -18.60% while YETI has a ROI of 25.30%. The interpretation is that YETI’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGEN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SGEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, YETI’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, SGEN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while YETI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YETI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SGEN has a current ratio of 4.90 compared to 1.60 for YETI. This means that SGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SGEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 3.35 for YETI. YETI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SGEN trades at a P/B of 10.87, and a P/S of 24.11, compared to a forward P/E of 25.30, a P/B of 33.31, and a P/S of 3.31 for YETI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SGEN is currently priced at a -2.41% to its one-year price target of 118.00. Comparatively, YETI is -11.84% relative to its price target of 38.92. This suggests that YETI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SGEN has a short ratio of 4.94 compared to a short interest of 11.71 for YETI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SGEN.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) beats Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YETI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. YETI is more undervalued relative to its price target.