Critical Comparison: Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) vs. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares are up more than 10.20% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.12 to settle at $80.71. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), on the other hand, is up 128.60% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $24.94 and has returned -1.54% during the past week.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) are the two most active stocks in the Advertising Agencies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect OMC to grow earnings at a 5.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BLDR is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, OMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.96% for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR). OMC’s ROI is 22.40% while BLDR has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that OMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLDR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, BLDR’s free cash flow per share was +1.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, OMC’s free cash flow was 0.58% while BLDR converted 1.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BLDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. OMC has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.70 for BLDR. This means that BLDR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.13 versus a D/E of 1.75 for BLDR. OMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OMC trades at a forward P/E of 12.88, a P/B of 7.15, and a P/S of 1.18, compared to a forward P/E of 11.31, a P/B of 3.71, and a P/S of 0.39 for BLDR. OMC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OMC is currently priced at a 1.47% to its one-year price target of 79.54. Comparatively, BLDR is -9.04% relative to its price target of 27.42. This suggests that BLDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. OMC has a beta of 0.70 and BLDR’s beta is 1.90. OMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. OMC has a short ratio of 15.06 compared to a short interest of 3.35 for BLDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLDR.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) beats Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLDR is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BLDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BLDR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BLDR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.