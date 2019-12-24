Critical Comparison: Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) vs. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) shares are up more than 13.02% this year and recently decreased -0.54% or -$0.12 to settle at $22.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), on the other hand, is up 25.72% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $95.08 and has returned -0.14% during the past week.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ORI to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TEL is expected to grow at a 10.40% annual rate. All else equal, TEL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.28% for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). ORI’s ROI is 11.50% while TEL has a ROI of 13.70%. The interpretation is that TEL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ORI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ORI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, TEL’s free cash flow per share was +1.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, ORI’s free cash flow was -0.1% while TEL converted 4.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ORI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.38 for TEL. TEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ORI trades at a forward P/E of 12.68, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.04, compared to a forward P/E of 16.49, a P/B of 3.01, and a P/S of 2.37 for TEL. ORI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ORI is currently priced at a -14.35% to its one-year price target of 26.00. Comparatively, TEL is -1.69% relative to its price target of 96.71. This suggests that ORI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ORI has a beta of 0.75 and TEL’s beta is 1.14. ORI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ORI has a short ratio of 2.36 compared to a short interest of 2.53 for TEL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ORI.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) beats TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ORI has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ORI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ORI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ORI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.