Critical Comparison: Okta, Inc. (OKTA) vs. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are up more than 85.09% this year and recently increased 1.61% or $1.87 to settle at $118.09. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), on the other hand, is up 30.25% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1348.84 and has returned -0.91% during the past week.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) are the two most active stocks in the Technical & System Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect OKTA to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GOOG is expected to grow at a 12.91% annual rate. All else equal, OKTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.15% for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. OKTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, GOOG’s free cash flow per share was +12.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, OKTA’s free cash flow was 0% while GOOG converted 6.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OKTA trades at a P/B of 35.25, and a P/S of 26.68, compared to a forward P/E of 24.86, a P/B of 4.78, and a P/S of 5.92 for GOOG. OKTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OKTA is currently priced at a -15.41% to its one-year price target of 139.61. Comparatively, GOOG is -10.2% relative to its price target of 1501.98. This suggests that OKTA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. OKTA has a short ratio of 4.31 compared to a short interest of 2.31 for GOOG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GOOG.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) beats Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOOG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GOOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, GOOG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.