Critical Comparison: nVent Electric plc (NVT) vs. BHP Group (BHP)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) shares are up more than 15.45% this year and recently increased 1.25% or $0.32 to settle at $25.93. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), on the other hand, is up 17.74% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $54.52 and has returned -1.21% during the past week.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NVT to grow earnings at a 5.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BHP is expected to grow at a 5.30% annual rate. All else equal, BHP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.98% for BHP Group (BHP). NVT’s ROI is 7.50% while BHP has a ROI of 14.70%. The interpretation is that BHP’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NVT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, BHP’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVT’s free cash flow was 2.6% while BHP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NVT has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.90 for BHP. This means that BHP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 0.53 for BHP. BHP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVT trades at a forward P/E of 13.63, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 1.95, compared to a forward P/E of 16.84, a P/B of 2.92, and a P/S of 2.94 for BHP. NVT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NVT is currently priced at a 1.41% to its one-year price target of 25.57. Comparatively, BHP is 24.05% relative to its price target of 43.95. This suggests that NVT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NVT has a short ratio of 2.18 compared to a short interest of 11.19 for BHP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVT.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) beats BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVT has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NVT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NVT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NVT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.