Critical Comparison: Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) vs. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are down more than -89.13% this year and recently decreased -0.25% or -$0.01 to settle at $4.00. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), on the other hand, is up 15.05% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $85.60 and has returned -0.42% during the past week.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NVAX to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABC is expected to grow at a 7.27% annual rate. All else equal, ABC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 0.95% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NVAX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.34. Comparatively, ABC’s free cash flow per share was +2.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVAX’s free cash flow was -0.1% while ABC converted 0.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NVAX has a current ratio of 4.10 compared to 1.00 for ABC. This means that NVAX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NVAX trades at a P/S of 6.65, compared to a forward P/E of 10.56, a P/B of 6.31, and a P/S of 0.10 for ABC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NVAX is currently priced at a -70.91% to its one-year price target of 13.75. Comparatively, ABC is -8.33% relative to its price target of 93.38. This suggests that NVAX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NVAX has a beta of 1.94 and ABC’s beta is 0.96. ABC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NVAX has a short ratio of 5.81 compared to a short interest of 6.38 for ABC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVAX.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) beats Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.