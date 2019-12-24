Critical Comparison: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) vs. Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are up more than 4.33% this year and recently decreased -0.38% or -$0.01 to settle at $2.65. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is up 53.73% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $25.15 and has returned -3.31% during the past week.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, RDN is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, RDN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 59.43% for Radian Group Inc. (RDN).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NEPT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, RDN’s free cash flow per share was +0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, NEPT’s free cash flow was -0.07% while RDN converted 12.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RDN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NEPT trades at compared to a forward P/E of 7.87, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 3.45 for RDN. NEPT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NEPT has a short ratio of 14.32 compared to a short interest of 3.10 for RDN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RDN.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) beats Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NEPT higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NEPT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,