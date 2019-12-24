Critical Comparison: Navient Corporation (NAVI) vs. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares are up more than 57.78% this year and recently increased 0.94% or $0.13 to settle at $13.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), on the other hand, is up 42.71% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $39.33 and has returned 0.90% during the past week.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NAVI to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BRO is expected to grow at a 10.26% annual rate. All else equal, NAVI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.45% for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO). NAVI’s ROI is 0.30% while BRO has a ROI of 8.50%. The interpretation is that BRO’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAVI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NAVI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, BRO’s free cash flow per share was +0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, NAVI’s free cash flow was 4.73% while BRO converted 5.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NAVI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 28.33 versus a D/E of 0.47 for BRO. NAVI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NAVI trades at a forward P/E of 4.86, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a forward P/E of 25.94, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 4.69 for BRO. NAVI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NAVI is currently priced at a -15.76% to its one-year price target of 16.50. Comparatively, BRO is 6.59% relative to its price target of 36.90. This suggests that NAVI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NAVI has a beta of 2.15 and BRO’s beta is 0.69. BRO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NAVI has a short ratio of 6.98 compared to a short interest of 3.00 for BRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRO.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) beats Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NAVI is growing fastly, is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, NAVI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NAVI is more undervalued relative to its price target.