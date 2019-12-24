Critical Comparison: Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) vs. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) shares are down more than -4.10% this year and recently increased 1.15% or $0.61 to settle at $53.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), on the other hand, is down -1.39% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $31.96 and has returned 1.17% during the past week.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Brewers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TAP to grow earnings at a -6.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IRM is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, IRM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.34% for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM). TAP’s ROI is 5.90% while IRM has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that IRM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TAP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.88. Comparatively, IRM’s free cash flow per share was -0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, TAP’s free cash flow was 1.77% while IRM converted -2.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TAP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TAP has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.70 for IRM. This means that IRM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TAP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 5.75 for IRM. IRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TAP trades at a forward P/E of 13.53, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 26.30, a P/B of 6.08, and a P/S of 2.16 for IRM. TAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TAP is currently priced at a -2.59% to its one-year price target of 55.29. Comparatively, IRM is -6% relative to its price target of 34.00. This suggests that IRM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TAP has a beta of 0.75 and IRM’s beta is 0.52. IRM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TAP has a short ratio of 6.55 compared to a short interest of 17.21 for IRM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TAP.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) beats Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IRM has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IRM is more undervalued relative to its price target.