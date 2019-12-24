Critical Comparison: MetLife, Inc. (MET) vs. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares are up more than 24.18% this year and recently decreased -0.72% or -$0.37 to settle at $50.99. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), on the other hand, is down -2.37% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $6.58 and has returned -10.29% during the past week.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) and Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MET to grow earnings at a 6.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has an EBITDA margin of 12.5%. This suggests that MET underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.95. Comparatively, NERV’s free cash flow per share was -0.24.

MET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NERV. MET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MET trades at a forward P/E of 8.41, a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.68, compared to a P/B of 4.63, for NERV. MET is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MET is currently priced at a -7.29% to its one-year price target of 55.00. Comparatively, NERV is -63.85% relative to its price target of 18.20. This suggests that NERV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MET has a beta of 1.13 and NERV’s beta is 1.59. MET’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MET has a short ratio of 1.95 compared to a short interest of 8.11 for NERV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MET.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) beats Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MET is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, MET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.