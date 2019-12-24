Critical Comparison: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) vs. NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) shares are up more than 12.18% this year and recently decreased -0.05% or -$0.01 to settle at $18.70. NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), on the other hand, is up 231.66% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $66.00 and has returned 27.68% during the past week.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) and NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HST to grow earnings at a 28.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NXTC is expected to grow at a 40.10% annual rate. All else equal, NXTC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) has an EBITDA margin of 43.03%. This suggests that HST underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, NXTC’s free cash flow per share was -0.37.

HST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 0.03 for NXTC. HST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HST trades at a forward P/E of 24.38, a P/B of 1.81, and a P/S of 2.43, compared to a P/B of 8.80, and a P/S of 395.54 for NXTC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HST is currently priced at a 1.19% to its one-year price target of 18.48. Comparatively, NXTC is -9.34% relative to its price target of 72.80. This suggests that NXTC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HST has a short ratio of 4.92 compared to a short interest of 0.95 for NXTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NXTC.

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) beats Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NXTC is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NXTC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NXTC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.