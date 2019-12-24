Critical Comparison: Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) vs. DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares are up more than 18.57% this year and recently decreased -0.82% or -$0.18 to settle at $21.90. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), on the other hand, is up 16.74% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $128.76 and has returned 1.00% during the past week.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FLO to grow earnings at a 2.37% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DTE is expected to grow at a 4.83% annual rate. All else equal, DTE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.54% for DTE Energy Company (DTE). FLO’s ROI is 7.30% while DTE has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that FLO’s business generates a higher return on investment than DTE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, DTE’s free cash flow per share was -2.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, FLO’s free cash flow was 0.16% while DTE converted -2.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FLO has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.80 for DTE. This means that FLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FLO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 1.47 for DTE. DTE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FLO trades at a forward P/E of 21.37, a P/B of 3.58, and a P/S of 1.11, compared to a forward P/E of 19.53, a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 1.86 for DTE. FLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FLO is currently priced at a 3.45% to its one-year price target of 21.17. Comparatively, DTE is -5.59% relative to its price target of 136.38. This suggests that DTE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FLO has a beta of 0.37 and DTE’s beta is 0.21. DTE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FLO has a short ratio of 9.62 compared to a short interest of 3.01 for DTE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DTE.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) beats Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DTE generates a higher return on investment and is more profitable. In terms of valuation, DTE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, DTE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DTE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.