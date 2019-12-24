Critical Comparison: Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) vs. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) shares are down more than -34.39% this year and recently decreased -0.53% or -$0.01 to settle at $1.87. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), on the other hand, is up 20.41% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $11.09 and has returned 1.65% during the past week.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) and CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CNHI is expected to grow at a 13.00% annual rate. All else equal, CNHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 3.47% for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UUUU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, CNHI’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, UUUU’s free cash flow was -0.05% while CNHI converted -0.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UUUU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UUUU trades at a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 21.97, compared to a forward P/E of 12.38, a P/B of 2.75, and a P/S of 0.52 for CNHI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UUUU is currently priced at a -45.32% to its one-year price target of 3.42. Comparatively, CNHI is -10.42% relative to its price target of 12.38. This suggests that UUUU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UUUU has a short ratio of 15.80 compared to a short interest of 5.49 for CNHI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNHI.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) beats CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UUUU has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UUUU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, UUUU is more undervalued relative to its price target.