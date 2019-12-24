Critical Comparison: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) vs. Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) shares are up more than 42.82% this year and recently increased 1.83% or $0.18 to settle at $10.04. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), on the other hand, is up 43.05% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $28.91 and has returned 1.12% during the past week.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, GNTX is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, GNTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 32.01% for Gentex Corporation (GNTX). CVE’s ROI is -4.30% while GNTX has a ROI of 22.80%. The interpretation is that GNTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CVE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, GNTX’s free cash flow per share was +0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVE’s free cash flow was 3.13% while GNTX converted 3.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CVE has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 5.40 for GNTX. This means that GNTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GNTX. CVE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVE trades at a forward P/E of 23.79, a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a forward P/E of 16.58, a P/B of 3.78, and a P/S of 3.84 for GNTX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CVE is currently priced at a -7.47% to its one-year price target of 10.85. Comparatively, GNTX is 13.37% relative to its price target of 25.50. This suggests that CVE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CVE has a beta of 1.02 and GNTX’s beta is 1.14. CVE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CVE has a short ratio of 7.12 compared to a short interest of 4.34 for GNTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNTX.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) beats Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNTX has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, GNTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.