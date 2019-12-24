Critical Comparison: CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) vs. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares are down more than -25.67% this year and recently decreased -18.43% or -$2.18 to settle at $9.67. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), on the other hand, is up 57.33% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $16.74 and has returned 1.45% during the past week.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CAMP to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPK is expected to grow at a 16.76% annual rate. All else equal, GPK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.48% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). CAMP’s ROI is 9.10% while GPK has a ROI of 8.60%. The interpretation is that CAMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CAMP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, GPK’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAMP’s free cash flow was -0% while GPK converted 2.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CAMP has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 1.60 for GPK. This means that CAMP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAMP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.10 versus a D/E of 1.92 for GPK. GPK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAMP trades at a forward P/E of 14.39, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 1.14, compared to a forward P/E of 16.94, a P/B of 3.15, and a P/S of 0.79 for GPK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CAMP is currently priced at a -42.06% to its one-year price target of 16.69. Comparatively, GPK is -6.06% relative to its price target of 17.82. This suggests that CAMP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CAMP has a beta of 1.96 and GPK’s beta is 1.40. GPK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CAMP has a short ratio of 6.98 compared to a short interest of 2.45 for GPK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPK.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) beats CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPK generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, GPK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.