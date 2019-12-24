Critical Comparison: BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) vs. Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares are up more than 14.31% this year and recently decreased -0.51% or -$0.03 to settle at $5.91. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), on the other hand, is up 33.19% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $32.95 and has returned 1.89% during the past week.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BGCP to grow earnings at a 12.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DISCA is expected to grow at a 29.50% annual rate. All else equal, DISCA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.17% for Discovery, Inc. (DISCA). BGCP’s ROI is 6.10% while DISCA has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that BGCP’s business generates a higher return on investment than DISCA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BGCP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, DISCA’s free cash flow per share was +1.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, BGCP’s free cash flow was 0.36% while DISCA converted 6.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DISCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BGCP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.54 versus a D/E of 1.64 for DISCA. DISCA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BGCP trades at a forward P/E of 8.76, a P/B of 2.83, and a P/S of 1.47, compared to a forward P/E of 8.47, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 1.48 for DISCA. BGCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BGCP is currently priced at a -30.47% to its one-year price target of 8.50. Comparatively, DISCA is -5.48% relative to its price target of 34.86. This suggests that BGCP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BGCP has a beta of 1.60 and DISCA’s beta is 1.63. BGCP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BGCP has a short ratio of 4.70 compared to a short interest of 11.21 for DISCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BGCP.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) beats BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DISCA generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, DISCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,