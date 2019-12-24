Critical Comparison: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) vs. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares are up more than 11.76% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.15 to settle at $45.79. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), on the other hand, is up 120.22% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $82.78 and has returned 9.06% during the past week.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) are the two most active stocks in the Farm Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ADM to grow earnings at a -8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GH is expected to grow at a 35.40% annual rate. All else equal, GH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has an EBITDA margin of 4.33%. This suggests that ADM underlying business is more profitable ADM’s ROI is 6.20% while GH has a ROI of -18.40%. The interpretation is that ADM’s business generates a higher return on investment than GH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ADM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.32. Comparatively, GH’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADM’s free cash flow was -2.01% while GH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ADM has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 8.60 for GH. This means that GH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GH. ADM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADM trades at a forward P/E of 14.11, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a P/B of 9.47, and a P/S of 41.37 for GH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ADM is currently priced at a -4.21% to its one-year price target of 47.80. Comparatively, GH is -28.51% relative to its price target of 115.80. This suggests that GH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ADM has a short ratio of 4.30 compared to a short interest of 3.13 for GH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GH.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) beats Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GH is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.