Critical Comparison: Allergan plc (AGN) vs. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) shares are up more than 42.38% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.69 to settle at $190.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), on the other hand, is down -12.68% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $38.91 and has returned -1.27% during the past week.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AGN to grow earnings at a 3.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PLAY is expected to grow at a 4.58% annual rate. All else equal, PLAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 21.63% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY). AGN’s ROI is -4.80% while PLAY has a ROI of 16.70%. The interpretation is that PLAY’s business generates a higher return on investment than AGN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AGN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +7.87. Comparatively, PLAY’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGN’s free cash flow was 16.37% while PLAY converted 0.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AGN has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.30 for PLAY. This means that AGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AGN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 4.43 for PLAY. PLAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AGN trades at a forward P/E of 11.22, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.95, compared to a forward P/E of 12.85, a P/B of 8.14, and a P/S of 0.89 for PLAY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AGN is currently priced at a 1.42% to its one-year price target of 187.64. Comparatively, PLAY is -13.01% relative to its price target of 44.73. This suggests that PLAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AGN has a beta of 1.64 and PLAY’s beta is 0.81. PLAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AGN has a short ratio of 6.22 compared to a short interest of 8.12 for PLAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGN.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) beats Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLAY has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. PLAY is more undervalued relative to its price target.