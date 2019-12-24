Critical Comparison: Aflac Incorporated (AFL) vs. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares are up more than 16.64% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.15 to settle at $53.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB), on the other hand, is down -4.66% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $7.77 and has returned 3.88% during the past week.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are the two most active stocks in the Accident & Health Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AFL to grow earnings at a 3.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DB is expected to grow at a 13.47% annual rate. All else equal, DB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has an EBITDA margin of 25.75%. This suggests that AFL underlying business is more profitable AFL’s ROI is 10.80% while DB has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that AFL’s business generates a higher return on investment than DB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AFL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.31. Comparatively, DB’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, AFL’s free cash flow was 7.79% while DB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AFL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AFL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.21 versus a D/E of 3.31 for DB. DB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AFL trades at a forward P/E of 11.96, a P/B of 1.34, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a forward P/E of 29.32, a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.57 for DB. AFL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AFL is currently priced at a 1.78% to its one-year price target of 52.21. Comparatively, DB is 41.27% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that AFL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AFL has a beta of 0.70 and DB’s beta is 1.56. AFL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AFL has a short ratio of 3.39 compared to a short interest of 14.23 for DB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AFL.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AFL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. AFL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AFL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.