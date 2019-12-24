Critical Comparison: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) vs. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares are up more than 175.63% this year and recently decreased -1.37% or -$0.62 to settle at $44.57. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), on the other hand, is down -2.14% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $31.97 and has returned 4.72% during the past week.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ACAD to grow earnings at a 26.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PBF is expected to grow at a 8.56% annual rate. All else equal, ACAD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.59% for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). ACAD’s ROI is -51.90% while PBF has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that PBF’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACAD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ACAD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, PBF’s free cash flow per share was +2.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACAD’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PBF converted 1.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ACAD has a current ratio of 11.00 compared to 1.60 for PBF. This means that ACAD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ACAD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.69 for PBF. PBF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ACAD trades at a P/B of 9.44, and a P/S of 22.07, compared to a forward P/E of 6.92, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 0.15 for PBF. ACAD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ACAD is currently priced at a -20.13% to its one-year price target of 55.80. Comparatively, PBF is -20.73% relative to its price target of 40.33. This suggests that PBF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ACAD has a beta of 2.80 and PBF’s beta is 1.59. PBF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ACAD has a short ratio of 6.41 compared to a short interest of 3.61 for PBF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBF.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBF is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PBF is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PBF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PBF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.